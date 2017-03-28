Log in Sign up for free
CONGO-K

Oil

Is Dan Gertler facing his last days in oil?

Mining Israeli tycoon Dan Gertler’s Fleurette group, which expanded into Congolese onshore in 2010 via two British Virgin Islands companies, Caprikat and Foxwhelp, to take up the most strategic blocks in Congo-K - blocks 1 and 2 -, could soon [...]

