Log in Sign up for free
GABON/NIGERIA

Oil

Addax case rubs off on Communist party

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

In the wake of Deloitte’s refusal to validate Addax Petroleum’s 2015 accounts at the end of last year due to serious question marks over certain transactions (AEI 788), the Swiss judicial authorities have muscled into the matter and arrested Addax’s [...]

(565 words) 8.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close