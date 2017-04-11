Log in Sign up for free
TANZANIA

Oil

Giant Bakhresa looking to muscle in on oil market

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Industrial conglomerate Bakhresa Group - one of the largest in the country and in Eastern Africa - is starting to [...]

(220 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close