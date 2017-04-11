Log in Sign up for free
GAMBIA

Oil

Oil investors make eyes at Adama Barrow

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Will the change of leadership in the Gambia, following Adama Barrow’s win over outgoing Yahya Jammeh in the presidential elections [...]

(182 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close