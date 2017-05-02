Log in Sign up for free
NIGERIA

Oil

Britannia-U loses decisive battle over former Chevron blocks

Nigerian firm Britannia-U’s move to sue the shareholder of the three blocks it wanted to buy, has been rejected by the American courts.

