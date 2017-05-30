Log in Sign up for free
CHAD

Oil

First lady brushes aside last oil expert from Idriss Deby era

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

With the replacement of the Chadian presidency’s oil advisor, Ateib Abdessalam at the end of May, the regime has now [...]

(215 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close