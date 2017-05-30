Log in Sign up for free
MOROCCO

Oil

How does Carlyle intend to get back its $400 million debt in Samir?

Texte
Texte
Carlyle has started proceedings to recover unfulfilled commitments made by the refinery. If that falls through, the fund has plans to buy the plant for a symbolic sum.

