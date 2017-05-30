NIGERIA Oil N°794 - 30/05/2017 London and Geneva form joint front against Kola Aluko Log in to add this article to your bookmarks. Great Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which opened an inquiry into corruption and money laundering against Nigerian businessman Kola Aluko, [...] (172 words) Log in to access This article is free Processing... You have a personal account Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Create your free account Keep me logged in Access this article via these Country Sections: × Get access to this article with any of these subscriptions: × LOG IN × CREATE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT × Processing... Keep me logged in × Processing... Balance: EUR Your e-wallet will be debited 0 EUR CANCEL