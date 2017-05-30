Log in Sign up for free
EQUATORIAL GUINEA

Oil

Oil minister Gabriel Obiang prepares to go into battle against Teodorin, the heir

Equatorial Guinea’s oil minister Gabriel Obiang Lima has managed to dodge a number of spanners thrown his way by his half-brother, vice president Teodorin Obiang Nguema, and build up a squad of leading technical and political names to help him [...]

