Monthly swap seen as Buhari’s antidote to shortfalls
To avoid placing all gasoline import contracts in the same hands the Nigerian president has inaugurated a new kind of short-term contract. [...]
Largely unnoticed in Nigeria where the media and politicians are riveted on the presidential election on Feb. 14, a unit of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corp (NNPC), Pipelines and Product Marketing Co (PPMC) renewed swap contracts in early January that [...]