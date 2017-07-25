Acting president Yemi Osinbajo's potential shoulders to stand on in oil sector
Nigeria's acting president Yemi Osinbajo hasn't yet managed to rustle up support in the oil sector. Several key names could [...]
588 words/8.20 EUR
Mentioned in this article
Alongside President Muhammadu Buhari, who officially holds the post of oil minister, Nigeria’s petroleum affairs are currently handled by two men, Maikanti Kacalla Baru, group managing director of NNPC, and Emmanuel Kachikwu, minister of state, petroleum resources (and also chairman [...]
Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari has finally decided to put an end to the tandem act he set into motion last August by having himself and NNPC group managing director Emmanuel Kachikwu, who’s also state petroleum resources minister, oversee the oil [...]