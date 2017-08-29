How does Carlyle intend to get back its $400 million debt in Samir?
Carlyle has started proceedings to recover unfulfilled commitments made by the refinery. If that falls through, the fund has plans to buy the plant for a symbolic sum. [...]
Mentioned in this article
Officially, talks aimed at saving SAMIR (Société Anonyme Marocaine de l’Industrie du Raffinage) are continuing between Morocco and the company’s principal shareholder, Corral (67% of capital), ahead of an extraordinary general meeting on October 12. But the government is already [...]