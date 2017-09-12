Your account has been succesfully created.
CONGO-B Africa Energy Intelligence Issue 800 dated 12/09/2017

SNPC puts traders under its spell

Desperately seeking a solution to its cash-flow problem, Congo-B's national company went knocking on Trafigura and Vitol's doors. Somehow, against all expectations, it has managed to convince several big oil traders to come on board.

