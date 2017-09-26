NPP lawyer, Egbert Faibille takes over helm at Petcom
As we foresaw (AEI 794), Theophilus Ahwireng's days in the director's seat at Petroleum Commission (Petcom) are over. The powerful [...]
Praised for its relatively transparent management methods and a clear and balanced legislative process, Ghana’s "model" oil sector has begun falling apart at the seams. The process of awarding blocks has come under increasing fire in private by donor institutions [...]