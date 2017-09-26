Promotion for Calixte Nganongo, the man who holds all the oil secrets
Named on April 30 by President Denis Sassou Nguesso, Congo-B’s new government won’t loosen the presidential family’s grip on the [...]
Mentioned in this article
Barring a most unlikely upset, Congolese leader Denis Sassou Nguesso is expected to sail through the country’s presidential elections next month having done everything possible to ensure that the poll can only have one outcome - not least changing the [...]