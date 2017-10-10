Isabel dos Santos ever more unimpeded at head of Sonangol
The reshuffle of state-run firm Sonangol's board of directors at the end of September should give the company chairwoman Isabel [...]
Mentioned in this article
After years of enjoying the fruits of a high oil price, Angola, the continent's second-ranking producer, now looks like a graveyard to would-be investors. The designated successor of president Jose Eduardo Dos Santos, who decided not to stand for re-election [...]