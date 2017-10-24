Your account has been succesfully created.
ANGOLA Africa Energy Intelligence Issue 803 dated 24/10/2017

Power struggle between Lourenco and dos Santos clan for control of oil

The appointment of technician Carlos Saturnino, a close ally of Angola's new president, as secretary of state for oil should sway the balance of power against Isabel dos Santos in this key sector.

