Your account has been succesfully created.
NAMIBIA Africa Energy Intelligence Issue 804 dated 07/11/2017

After Total and ONGC's arrival, Global Petroleum wants own major

Spurred on by deals Tullow Oil and Impact Oil recently made on their onshore blocks, the Australian junior is on the lookout for its own partner.

281 words

Mentioned in this article

New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more