CONGO-B Africa Energy Intelligence Issue 804 dated 07/11/2017

Behind the scenes of SNPC's secret loan

The IMF still has a bee in its bonnet about the $914 million lent in 2014 by a consortium of African banks to the Congolese national company. Africa Energy Intelligence reveals who lent how much.

