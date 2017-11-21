Your account has been succesfully created.
ANGOLA Africa Energy Intelligence Issue 805 dated 21/11/2017

Saturnino and Azevedo, Lourenco's new oil bosses with Isabel Dos Santos out of picture

By appointing close allies to the head of Sonangol and the oil ministry, Joao Lourenco is keeping the country's money maker under his wing.

245 words/5.20 EUR

Mentioned in this article

Access to this article is restricted
to subscribers and e-wallet users
New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more