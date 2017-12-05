Your account has been succesfully created.
CHAD Africa Energy Intelligence Issue 806 dated 05/12/2017

Cheikh Gadio, amateur oil lobbyist to Deby for Chinese oil firms

Paid to facilitate relations between the Chadian power and Chinese firms, the former Senegalese minister has fumbled his way into being arrested in New York.

482 words/5.20 EUR

Mentioned in this article

Access to this article is restricted
to subscribers and e-wallet users
New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more