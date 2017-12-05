Kabila forced to go easy on oil firms to keep them from bolting
Facing growing political unrest, Congo’s oil ministry has no choice but to close its eyes to the unfulfilled contracts of the few companies that remain active. [...]
312 words
Mentioned in this article
Faced with American and British groups that have profited from their countries’ commitment to Baghdad, French companies are having to fight to avoid being totally cut out of the huge Iraqi market. France’s good relations with Arbil hold out prospects [...]