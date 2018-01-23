Gunvor puts up fight to win Fortuna shipments
On the eve of Ophir's signature of the final investment decision over Fortuna, several leading companies are battling to secure the liquefied gas sale contract. [...]
Confronted with the twin dilemma of plunging prices and sagging production, Equatorial Guinea’s oil minister Gabriel Mbega Obiang Lima is fighting to limit the impact of falling revenue on his country. Indian a lifebuoy? - Obiang flew to New Delhi [...]