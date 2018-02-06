Your account has been succesfully created.
GABON Africa Energy Intelligence Issue 810 dated 06/02/2018

Sogara: Augusta wins decisive combat against Rosneft

The contract for straight-run fuel oil produced by the Gabonese refinery, once shared, is now in the hands of a single trader.

294 words/5.20 EUR

Mentioned in this article

Access to this article is restricted
to subscribers and e-wallet users
New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more