Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight CHAD Africa Energy Intelligence Issue 812 dated 06/03/2018

Qatar's discreet game plan behind Glencore-Deby deal

Chad president has picked up ties with Qatar, thanks to a deal with Glencore.
Chad president has picked up ties with Qatar, thanks to a deal with Glencore. ©Reuters/Mike Segar
The renegotiation of the terms and conditions for the $1.45 billion loan Glencore granted Chad in 2014 to purchase Chevron's Doba basin assets has been signed in Paris. The new deal was in no small part made possible thanks to [...]

596 words/9.40 EUR

Mentioned in this article

Access to this article is restricted
to subscribers and e-wallet users
New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more