Will Eskom ever deliver its 500 MW to Katanga?
Since Eskom, FEC and SNEL signed a deal for the importation of 500MW into Congo-K, the three parties have been hard at work removing any obstacles to the project. [...]
Electricity, or the lack thereof, is a prickly topic in Katanga, and the root of a heated debate between miners and local authorities. Neither side wants to pick up the slack for costly power imports. The province's chronic power shortage [...]