Addax sweeps the cobwebs out of its official networks
From Geneva to Africa, heads have been rolling as the company steels to shield itself against the fallout of the pending Swiss court case over its activities in Nigeria. [...]
172 words/5.20 EUR
Mentioned in this article
With its executives leaving in droves and its production in the doldrums, Addax Petroleum, which was bought out by Sinopec in 2009 for $7.2 billion, has run into trouble of a different order. Although the crisis has been largely contained [...]