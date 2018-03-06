Your account has been succesfully created.
CONGO-B Africa Energy Intelligence Issue 812 dated 06/03/2018

"Kiki" Sassou Nguesso pal, Teresa Goma, takes top oil role

The new chief executive of hydrocarbons, Teresa Goma, who will work alongside oil minister Jean-Marc Thystere Tchicaya, is a close [...]

148 words/6 EUR

Mentioned in this article

Access to this article is restricted
to subscribers and e-wallet users
New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more