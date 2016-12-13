Log in Sign up for free
MOZAMBIQUE

Who's Who

As minister, Leticia Klemens depends a lot on ENH boss Mitha

Appointed energy and mineral resources minister in October, Leticia Klemens takes her advice from the managing director of ENH, Omar [...]

(124 words) 5.2 EUR
