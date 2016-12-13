Log in Sign up for free
KENYA

Who's Who

Crisis torn NOCK seeks officially to replace Mwangi but she may succeed herself

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

In the midst of corporate turmoil (see below) Kenya’s state-owned group National Oil Corp of Kenya (NOCK) has been hunting [...]

(320 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close