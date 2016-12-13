Log in Sign up for free
IVORY COAST

Who's Who

Paul Agboati has high hopes for Quest-Tullow Oil tie-up

A delegation from Tullow Oil headed by its commercial boss, Ian Dunleavy, and the man in charge of new projects [...]

(179 words)
