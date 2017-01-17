Log in Sign up for free
GABON

Who's Who

Why Ngoubou lost his job as Gabon’s long -standing oil minister

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Replaced on Jan. 9 by Pascal Houangni Ambourou (see below), Gabonese oil minister Etienne Ngoubou fell victim to the loss [...]

(335 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close