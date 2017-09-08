Your account has been succesfully created.
Breaking news IVORY COAST Africa Mining Intelligence Issue 398 dated 08/09/2017

Africa Down Under 2017: Perseus finds an operator for its Napie gold permit

With two Burkina Faso gold permits already under its belt (AMI388), it looks as though Australian mining junior Mako Gold [...]

171 words/5.20 EUR

Mentioned in this article

Access to this article is restricted
to subscribers and e-wallet users
New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more