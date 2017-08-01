Your account has been succesfully created.
CONGO-K Africa Mining Intelligence Issue 397 dated 01/08/2017

Influential Chinese mediator Sik Lap Chan joins Amani Gold

A figurehead of Hong Kong's mining investment sector, Sik Lap Chan has been appointed to the board of directors of junior Amani Gold, which develops the Congolese Giro gold project.

