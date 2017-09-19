Your account has been succesfully created.
TANZANIA Africa Mining Intelligence Issue 399 dated 19/09/2017

Norton Rose, Barrick's envoy to John Magufuli

Caught in fiscal wrangle with president John Magufuli over Acacia Mining, Canadian firm Barrick Gold has roped in law firm Norton Rose to handle talks with Tanzania.

