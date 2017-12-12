Your account has been succesfully created.
NAMIBIA Africa Mining Intelligence Issue 405 dated 12/12/2017

Areva's UraMin headache now hit by magnate Haddis Tilahun

Magnate Haddis Tilahun, who has sights on the desalination unit at the Trekkopje uranium mine, owned by Areva, has found himself in a legal wrangle with the French giant in Windhoek and Geneva.

