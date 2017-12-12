Your account has been succesfully created.
MALI Africa Mining Intelligence Issue 405 dated 12/12/2017

Former Canadian minister Joe Oliver counsels Compass Gold

Echelon Wealth Partners, chaired by former Canadian minister of natural resources Joe Oliver, helped Compass Gold raise $6 million in late November for its Malian gold project.

