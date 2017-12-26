Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 25% OFF YOUR SUBSCRIPTION TO AFRICA MINING INTELLIGENCE
SUBSCRIBE
LIBERIA Africa Mining Intelligence Issue 406 dated 26/12/2017

Avesoro hunts down New Liberty constructor in US

Junior Avesoro, controlled by Turkish millionaire Mehmet Nazif Gunal's clan, has filed suit against public works firm ICE in the United States.

188 words/5.20 EUR

Mentioned in this article

Access to this article is restricted
to subscribers and e-wallet users
New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more