Your account has been succesfully created.
MALI Africa Mining Intelligence Issue 398 dated 05/09/2017

Soumaila Diakite look for funds for Baoule River gold

Malian businessman Soumaila Diakite is hoping to gain support for his company Barila Mining Co from mining investors attending Bamako's [...]

111 words/5.20 EUR

Mentioned in this article

Access to this article is restricted
to subscribers and e-wallet users
New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more