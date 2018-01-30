Norton Rose, Barrick's envoy to John Magufuli
Caught in fiscal wrangle with president John Magufuli over Acacia Mining, Canadian firm Barrick Gold has roped in law firm Norton Rose to handle talks with Tanzania. [...]
