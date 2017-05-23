Log in Sign up for free
CONGO-K

Copperbelt

China flexes its muscles in Copperbelt

China is pulling out all the stops, both financial and diplomatic, to win over the Congolese authorities and retain its interests in Katanga’s mines.

