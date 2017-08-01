Your account has been succesfully created.
CONGO-K Africa Mining Intelligence Issue 397 dated 01/08/2017

Eric Monga wants even more electricity for Katanga's mines

The chairman of Kipay Investments is planning work to increase the capacity of its future hydropower plant that is pipped to supply power to Copperbelt mines.

129 words/5.20 EUR

Mentioned in this article

Access to this article is restricted
to subscribers and e-wallet users
New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more