Museveni wants to close Tibet Hima chapter on Kilembe
Uganda's energy and mineral development minister Irene Muloni is hoping to receive bids from companies interested in reviving the Kilembe [...]
172 words/5.20 EUR
Mentioned in this article
The government holding company ZCCM-IH (Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines-Investments Holdings) is going to shortly announce its financial results - nine months behind schedule - and they are sure to show just how hard the plunge in the copper price has [...]