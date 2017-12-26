Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 25% OFF YOUR SUBSCRIPTION TO AFRICA MINING INTELLIGENCE
SUBSCRIBE
CONGO-K Africa Mining Intelligence Issue 406 dated 26/12/2017

Moise Katumbi's demands for NB Mining rejected in Paris

The offshore companies that had requested for the sale of Necotrans' mining unit to Pascal Beveraggi to be cancelled, have had their case rejected by a French court.

214 words/5.20 EUR

Mentioned in this article

Access to this article is restricted
to subscribers and e-wallet users
New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more