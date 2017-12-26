Moise Katumbi's activism in Katanga mining services
Joseph Kabila's rival has reportedly sold his shares in services company Rulco, even as he opposes Necotrans' sale of his former company MCK. [...]
214 words/5.20 EUR
Mentioned in this article
The elections scheduled in 2017 to determine Congo-K president Joseph Kabila’s successor are disrupting the country’s economy. The unsettling climate is taking its toll on trading firms Glencore and Trafigura, who dominate copper and cobalt trading in Katanga. Trafigura settles its [...]