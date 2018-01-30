Moise Katumbi's demands for NB Mining rejected in Paris
The offshore companies that had requested for the sale of Necotrans' mining unit to Pascal Beveraggi to be cancelled, have had their case rejected by a French court. [...]
213 words/5.20 EUR
Mentioned in this article
The elections scheduled in 2017 to determine Congo-K president Joseph Kabila’s successor are disrupting the country’s economy. The unsettling climate is taking its toll on trading firms Glencore and Trafigura, who dominate copper and cobalt trading in Katanga. Trafigura settles its [...]