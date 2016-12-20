Log in Sign up for free
GUINEA

Exploration & Production

Investigation could cost Namory Conde his job as CBG boss

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

With Namory Conde’s mandate as chief of Compagnie des Bauxites de Guinee (CBG), the leading ore producer in the country, about to end on Dec. 31 a report from the company’s audits committee has accused him of overstepping his powers [...]

(541 words) 8.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close