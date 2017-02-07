Log in Sign up for free
GUINEA

Exploration & Production

Chinalco could become owner of Beny Steinmetz’s former blocks on Simandou

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

While police investigators and courts in far-flung countries continue to examine how Beny Steinmetz Group Resources (BSGR) headed by Franco-Israeli tycoon Beny Steinmetz ended up by owning blocks 1 and 2 of Simandou iron ore project in Guinea the situation [...]

(549 words) 8.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
On our other sites
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close