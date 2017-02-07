Log in Sign up for free
IVORY COAST

Exploration & Production

Compagnie Miniere du Bafing can count on high-placed friends

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Set up in Abidjan late last year, the Compagnie Miniere du Bafing (CMB), which hopes to make its mark in [...]

(157 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
On our other sites
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close