Log in Sign up for free
AFRICA

Exploration & Production

Julien Balkany adds carats to his crude

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Active in the African oil sector, French businessman Julien Balkany is in the process of setting up a diamond mining company and preparing to acquire mining titles in Guinea or Lesotho. He has called on big guns in the finance [...]

(508 words) 8.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close