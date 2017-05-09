Log in Sign up for free
BOTSWANA

Exploration & Production

Alrosa and Botswana Diamonds in Survival’s line of sight

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

British NGO Survival International, at loggerheads with the Botswana government for several years, now has its hackles raised against the [...]

(189 words)
Log in to access
This article is free
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close